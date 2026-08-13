The Rondo, MLS Archive Collection edition: Is RSL’s kit a new classic? Did Chicago Fire get it wrong? Are the league's kits getting stale?

Let's play the fashion game. MLS has, in recent years, done a fine job of providing third kits that offer something a little different. Home and away jerseys feel a bit too formulaic - if only due to the fact that Adidas does the kit creation for the entire league. Well, third kits change things up.

And this year's throwback collection is certainly worth discussing. Eight different teams have been given their first throwback offering. Some of them, such as Austin FC, are new franchises going for a fresh(er) look. Others, such as Montreal or Vancouver, have gone deep into their pre-MLS roots.

The results are admittedly mixed. There are some kits here that will live on in the memory. Others, perhaps not so much. GOAL writers debate the good, the bad and the ugly in a kit edition of... The Rondo.







