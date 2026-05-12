Tom Hindle: From an actual football-playing perspective? Not really! He's managed just over 100 minutes, and even if he's shown some moments of class, it's hard to say he's given Minnesota United much. BUT this never felt like more than a nice runout and an excuse to get fit. No one's expectations were particularly high in the first place, so who cares if he wasn't outstanding?

Alex Labidou: Not really. It’s fair to say he likely sold plenty of kits for Minnesota and gave the club a level of global visibility it probably hasn’t had before. That part matters. But beyond the initial buzz, it’s hard to frame this as a success on the field. For a Minnesota United fanbase that is among the best in MLS, the standard has to be more than star power and short-term attention. This answer changes if James has an about-face on the reports, which suggest he will leave, and commit to helping this team win over a sustained period. As it stands, though, this has been a disappointing move at best.

Ryan Tolmich: Sure, because this was always the arrangement. Minnesota was showing ambition by getting a starter, putting their club in a brighter spotlight as a result. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was finding a place to play for a few months before the World Cup. Both accomplished that goal, albeit with some hiccups along the way. Still, the end result was what was intended, so what else is there to say?