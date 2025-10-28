The Rondo: Debating MLS playoffs, coaching carousel and whether Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is a lock for second straight MVP

We're basically half way through the first round of MLS playoffs, and so much has happened. As a recap: Inter Miami beat Nashville comfortably in the first of their best of three. Philadelphia needed penalties to get past Chicago. San Diego almost threw it away against Portland - despite being a far superior side.

Then, on Monday, two coaches - New York Red Bulls' Sandro Schwarz and Colorado Rapids' Chris Armas - were dismissed and third seems set to be rehired at his former club. Minnesota and Seattle tried their best to not score against each other, with the former side winning the first game despite putting three shots on target across 120 minutes.

And it will only continue from here. LAFC and Son Heung-Min are prepped for a postseason run. There are seven coaching vacancies to fill. Say what you will about the three-game first-round format, but it yields plenty of drama. MLS playoff season is mad, but it is also, for that reason, immense fun.

There are also conversations about Messi to be had here. He extended his stay at Miami through 2028 and seems favored for a second-straight MVP. But should there be some doubt, given the strong play of Anders Dreyer at expansion side San Diego? And did Tristan Blackmon deserve Defensive Player of the Year?

GOAL US writers check in on the state of MLS in the latest edition of... The Rondo.