'The next action is most important' - Filling a Tyler Adams-sized void, a pair of chances for a pair of Aaronsons and five keys for Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT vs Switzerland

The first game of the summer is over, but with Gold Cup kickoff just days away, the coach's challenges are only beginning

During Mauricio Pochettino's news conference, the U.S. men's national team head coach turned the tables on reporters. He had a question for the room: What is the most important action in soccer?

"The first touch," was one reply.

"The final one, the finish," was another.

Article continues below

Pochettino smiled and waved them all off.

"The next action," he said. "Of course, everything you all said was very important. But the most important action is the next one. You cannot think about how you missed the control, or missed the touch or the finish. Because you have to be ready for the next one. The next one comes quickly."

That's true, micro and macro. In terms of little things, yes, the players that make up the USMNT must put themselves in position to execute - but must also put mistakes, losses and disappointments behind them. Pochettino's question was in response to one about two quick goals, just three minutes apart, yielded to Turkey in a 2-1 loss last Saturday. There's a lesson to be learned, and Pochettino's words apply. They also apply to the big picture.

The U.S. is on to the next action, namely a friendly against Switzerland on Tuesday a 8 p.m. ET in Nashville - the last match before the Gold Cup kicks off this weekend. Turkey is over. So, too, is the Nations League from March.

Prior achievements or mistakes are in the past, and Pochettino is now looking for responses, not reflections. The next action arrives on Tuesday, and then another and another, and Pochettino's big message is to make the most of each one.

GOAL looks at five keys for the U.S. against Switzerland.