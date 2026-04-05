The 'Mia san Mia' spirit has reached Bayern Munich's UN connection: bring on Real Madrid!

The fact that the two goalscorers, Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl – members of the infamous ‘Uno Connection’, which also includes Aleksandar Pavlovic (the youngsters at the record champions actually prefer playing the card game Uno, which is hugely popular not just with children and grannies, to playing Fortnite) – are among Bayern’s youngest players was certainly noteworthy, but not exactly surprising. Enough has already been written about Vincent Kompany’s obsession with youth. What was surprising, however, was that three of the goals were foreshadowed.

In the case of double goalscorer Tom Bischof, it had taken a nudge from the midfield boss. “Before the game, Jo Kimmich told me to please finally have a crack at goal,” Bischof said afterwards to DAZN. He would do that regularly in training, but in matches he had so far rarely found himself in the right positions for his long-range shots, explained Bischof, revealing why it took until his 33rd competitive match of the season for Munich before he could score his first goals for the record champions.

In Freiburg, Bischof – nominally deployed as a left-back – had in fact found himself in promising spaces very early on in the match; whenever the Munich side, who had been rather tentative and imprecise at the start, did pose a threat, it was usually through him and with him.



