The Kickoff, MLS Matchday 6: Inter Miami returns and so does Lionel Messi, while Chucky Lozano is also back for San Diego FC ahead of blockbuster LAFC meeting

GOAL takes a look at emerging trends and storylines ahead of MLS Matchday 6

Matchday 6 of the MLS campaign here, with the final stretch March set to kickoff Saturday. All 32 teams across the league have earned at least one point, while just two remain unbeaten.

Heading into the weekend, the Philadelphia Union top the MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while a four-way tie at the bottom - one point each - exists between Sporting KC, Toronto FC, New England Revolution and CF Montreal.

The latter Canadian side are looking for a major bounce-back after firing head coach Laurent Courtois Monday just five games into the season. Meanwhile, towards the top of the table, Inter Miami return to the pitch after a Matchday 5 bye. However, one lingering question around the Herons looms: How many minutes can Lionel Messi play?

"Leo is good, God willing and if nothing weird happens, he will be named to the matchday roster," manager Javier Mascherano said Friday.

Meanwhile, another big name is returning from injury in the form of Chucky Lozano, as San Diego FC prepare for a Western Conference clash with Steve Cherundolo's LAFC. The No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the standings will go head-to-head as the Mexico international will look to make an impact after missing three matches in March.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of MLS Matchdays.