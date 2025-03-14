The Kickoff: Can FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, and Seattle Sounders rebound from Champions Cup exits? Can Lionel Messi's Inter Miami get revenge on Atlanta United?

GOAL takes a look at emerging storylines and trends ahead of MLS Matchday 4

Matchday 4 of the MLS season is on the horizon, and the conference standings are starting to take shape three weeks into the campaign.

Only two teams remain unbeaten: the Vancouver Whitecaps and Philadelphia Union, both setting the early pace while the rest of the league tries to catch up.

Around the league, several key storylines are emerging.

All three of the Columbus Crew, Seattle Sounders, and FC Cincinnati crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup midweek in unexpected fashion. Can they bounce back? Meanwhile, expansion side San Diego FC has emerged as a surprise contender through three weeks. Can Mikey Varas keep them on their unbeaten run, or will the league’s competitive nature finally catch up to them?

Elsewhere, reigning Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami have their first shot at revenge against Atlanta United in another edition of Sunday Night Soccer on Apple TV. Can Lionel Messi and Co. take down the team that embarrassed them in the 2024 MLS postseason, or will the revamped Five Stripes once again prove to be Miami's kryptonite?

GOAL breaks down all that and more in The Kickoff, your weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.