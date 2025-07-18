The Kickoff: El Trafico returns as LA Galaxy and LAFC clash, Inter Miami travel to take on New York Red Bulls, San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps meet

GOAL takes a look at some of the major MLS storylines emerging ahead of Matchday 26

Teams across MLS are set to play their final matches before players head off to the midweek MLS All-Star Game, where they’ll represent the league against the Liga MX All-Stars. Matchday 26 brings a slate filled with renewed rivalries, key conference clashes, and more as the regular season continues to heat up.

In the Western Conference, El Trafico returns as LAFC host the LA Galaxy in the league's most high-profile rivalry in Los Angeles. A win for LAFC would keep their conference title hopes fueled, while the Galaxy are still searching for a trademark victory that can push them up the table.

Then, the top two teams in the conference in San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet as the sides clash in what is set to be a thrilling contest at Snapdragon Stadium.

In the East, meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami travel to take on 2024 MLS Cup finalists New York Red Bulls in a meeting between two teams with high hopes in the postseason.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.