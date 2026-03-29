It seems there is little hope left of Marc-André ter Stegen being selected for the World Cup this summer – something national team manager Julian Nagelsmann has indirectly made clear.
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"The chances are very slim": Julian Nagelsmann speaks plainly about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's World Cup prospects
"Out of respect for him, I’m not ruling it out entirely, but the chances are still very, very, very slim because you have to look at his overall situation. He’s been out for a year now and has played very little," said Nagelsmann at the press conference ahead of the international friendly against Ghana (Monday, 8.45 pm).
Nagelsmann continued: "We spoke briefly the day before yesterday. I like the fact that he’s always there when he can make a contribution; he always offers to do so. He doesn’t just look after himself, but also the team."
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Nagelsmann on ter Stegen: "He’s not 21 anymore either"
Ter Stegen has once again been hampered by injuries this season. The FC Girona goalkeeper is currently sidelined with a thigh injury he sustained back in late January. He has missed seven matches for Girona since then.
The former Gladbach player has also had to sit out several recent matches for the national team due to injury. He played his last of 44 international matches to date in June 2025 in the Nations League clash against France. "He needs to step up his rehab. He’s doing quite well and isn’t in much pain anymore, just a little bit, but it takes time," explained Nagelsmann. "He’s not 21 anymore and has a few matches under his belt; we just have to see how he’s getting on."
The 33-year-old was loaned to Girona in the winter after being dropped by FC Barcelona and replaced by Joan Garcia. He has a contract with his parent club in Barcelona that runs until 2028.
Marc-André ter Stegen: Injury history and matches missed
Injury
Time out
Games missed
Thigh injury
75 days
7
Back surgery
139 days
22
Patellar tendon rupture
214 days
51
Back injury
86 days
19
Knee surgery
104 days
9
Knee injury
79 days
13
Knee problems
32 days
4