'The best deal we could hope for' - Rennes boss offers Jeremy Jacquet update after Liverpool beat Chelsea to £60m transfer

Jacquet has made a total of 31 appearances for Rennes and also has five caps under his belt for France Under-21s.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has posited a theory that he will end up replacing Ibrahima Konate.

He said: "Yes I am pleased they have made a signing in that area," Carragher told Sky Sports News. "Liverpool need reinforcements in that area but they definitely need that in the summer. It looks like Ibrahima Konate is going to move on, as he hasn't signed a contract yet, so I think they are getting young centre-backs for the future.

"Unfortunately, [Giovanni] Leoni, who they signed last summer, has suffered an ACL injury, so we don't see him as well."

He admitted to "frustration" that he is not moving to Anfield immediately, however.

He added: "Yes [there's some frustration the deal isn't for now] but when they are talking with Rennes, it's part of the deal and the reason Liverpool have got the deal over the line is because they have said to Rennes they can keep the player until the end of the season.

"They aren't going to want to disrupt their season in France between now and the end of the season.

"So yeah I can understand [the frustration] but he is their player, so you have to sort of play by their rules. Liverpool have paid top money for a player of that age, so the future bodes well at centre-back but they have pressing problems right now that they need to fix."

