'That's me f*cked' - Alan Shearer reveals hilarious first conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson during infamous negotiations to join Man Utd
Alan Shearer has revealed his conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson as the former player explained why he joined Newcastle instead of Manchester United.
- Shearer had talks with Man Utd and Newcastle
- Met Ferguson and Keegan on the same day
- Revealed hilarious response from Red Devils hero