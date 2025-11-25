AFP
'The team picks itself' - Vincent Kompany told Bayern Munich teenager can make the difference alongside Harry Kane in Champions League clash against Arsenal
Karl backed to start in Arsenal vs Bayern showdown
The Bavarians arrive at the Emirates for one of the biggest Champions League nights of the season, and Matthaus is convinced that boss Kompany does not need to overthink his lineup. In his latest Sky Sport column ahead of Wednesday’s clash, the German legend argued Karl should start in place of Luis Diaz, suspended after receiving a red card against Paris Saint-Germain, claiming the teenager offers the “special moments” Bayern will need against an in-form Arsenal side.
The showdown pits the two best-performing teams in Europe against one another, with both Arsenal and Bayern winning all four Champions League matches so far. Arsenal have swept aside every opponent without conceding a single goal, while Bayern enter the tie unbeaten across all competitions, recently dismantling Freiburg 6-2 with Olise starring and Karl featuring again despite carrying a minor fitness issue.
Matthaus believes the pattern of Bayern’s thrilling 2-1 win in Paris offers a blueprint for London. “Bayern stands for dominance, as they showed against PSG, allowing very little defensively in the first half,” he wrote. For that reason, he believes Kompany must back the formula that has lifted Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga and to a perfect Champions League start, a formula that, in his view, must include Karl.
Bayern team 'picks itself', says Matthaus
Matthaus said: "Bayern Munich also have high ambitions. I expect them to perform similarly in London as they did in their 2-1 win in Paris, trying to take control from the outset. Bayern are known for their dominance, as they demonstrated against PSG, conceding very little defensively in the first half.
"I would definitely start Karl in place of the suspended Diaz . You shouldn't expect him to score three goals right away, but he's capable of it; he has the instinct and creates special moments. The team picks itself for me: Karl and Olise on the wings, Kane up front and [Serge] Gnabry behind him . We know he enjoys playing against his former club and scoring against Arsenal.
"Behind them is the double pivot with [Joshua] Kimmich and [Aleksandar] Pavlovic or [Leon] Goretzka, who brings a bit more physicality against the physically strong English, and at the back the back four with [Konrad] Laimer, [Jonathan] Tah, [Dayot] Upamecano and [Josip] Stanisic in front of [Manuel] Neuer."
Karl the latest rising star at Bayern
The Bayern teenager, who has become one of the breakout stars of the Bundesliga season, continues to impress for Kompany's side. Karl contributed a goal and an assist in the recent 6-2 win over Freiburg, extending a rapid rise that has electrified Bayern’s supporters and coaching staff alike. Karl has also shone internationally. Sent to the Germany Under 21 side during the most recent national camp, he promptly scored three goals in two matches under Antonio di Salvio.
For Bayern, the teenager’s explosiveness offers another dimension next to Kane and Olise, particularly in a match where Diaz’s absence forces Kompany to trust new solutions. Matthaus ultimately expects a very tight contest. “I expect a very close game and predict a 2-2 draw,” he concluded.
Champions League stakes rise ahead of London epic
The focus now shifts fully to Wednesday’s blockbuster meeting, a contest that will break at least one of the last two perfect records in this season’s Champions League league phase. Arsenal enter the tie in elite form after a 4-1 north London derby win over Tottenham, maintaining their six-point Premier League lead and scoring 11 Champions League goals without reply.
Bayern travel with confidence but also with selection dilemmas as Diaz’s suspension opens the door for Karl, while Serge Gnabry remains a doubt after a minor knock suffered on international duty. Kompany must also weigh midfield balance as Bayern aim to match Arsenal’s pace and physical presence.
With both teams unbeaten, both scoring freely, and both managing injury issues, the match promises to be a defining point in the Champions League league phase.
