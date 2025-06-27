Tammy Abraham set to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Besiktas as ex-Chelsea striker seeks Roma escape following AC Milan loan
Besiktas are pushing to land Tammy Abraham on loan with an option to buy as the striker looks to revive his career under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
- Abraham in talks for Besiktas loan with option to buy
- Roma want a permanent exit; Turkish team prefer loan deal
- Striker wants regular minutes as first-choice forward