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Tammy Abraham double sends Aston Villa into Carabao Cup fourth round
Abraham strikes twice to down Coventry
Abraham put in a brilliant performance and helped Villa defeat Coventry City 3-1 to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The English striker found the back of the net twice, opening the scoring after just seven minutes in a comfortable victory for Emery's side.
Ross Barkley was also on the scoresheet with a well-placed header before the break. The cup triumph offered Villa a much-needed boost as they look to find some momentum after a difficult start to their domestic campaign.
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Striker sends a message to Emery
Abraham's match-winning display served as the perfect response to his manager. Emery was reportedly willing to let the forward leave during the summer transfer window, actively challenging him to produce more on the pitch.
Refusing to step aside, Abraham rejected loan moves to both Ipswich Town and Everton in order to fight for his place. His intense desire to prove his worth was clearly evident throughout the tie against Coventry.
The pressure on Abraham had intensified following the £65 million arrival of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea. However, his two calm finishes demonstrated that he remains a highly valuable asset for the Villans.
Defensive frailties cost struggling Sky Blues
Emery made seven changes to the Villa side that suffered a defeat to Nottingham Forest, and his rotated squad happily capitalised on Coventry's soft centre. The visitors were briefly rattled when Victor Torp levelled the tie with a brilliant 25-yard free-kick into the top corner, whilst Gustavo Hamer also went close with a long-range strike.
However, an unmarked Barkley headed in from a corner before the break, punishing a Coventry side that has now conceded 15 goals in all competitions this season. This defensive vulnerability closely followed Sunday's dismal 5-0 home defeat to Brighton.
John McGinn had earlier threatened the goal before Abraham finally sealed the victory. Just before the hour mark, the striker easily shrugged off debutant Stephen Mfuni to tap in McGinn's corner and extinguish Coventry's hopes.
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Villa seek momentum after cup progression
Securing their spot in the fourth round provides Villa with a vital opportunity to build momentum. Having lost three of their opening four Premier League fixtures, Emery's men desperately needed a positive result to steady the ship and restore confidence.
For Abraham, breaking a goal drought that stretched back to April could be the catalyst for a revived season. He will hope this dominant cup display earns him a starting spot in their upcoming league fixtures.
Meanwhile, Coventry's season is already threatening to turn into a nightmare. With a fifth defeat in their opening six games despite scoring their first home goal of the campaign, they face an uphill battle to turn their miserable form around.
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