Talking Tactics: Inside Mauricio Pochettino’s aggressive USMNT blueprint after statement World Cup wins over Paraguay and Australia

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro admitted it after the match: his team had no answers. The U.S. Men's National Team had just put his side to the sword for four goals in the World Cup opener, and there was absolutely nothing they could do about it. His players couldn't match up. Neither could the coach, he admitted.

“They’re a team that presents many challenges," he said, "because they have answers for every problem.”

The man providing those answers is, of course, Mauricio Pochettino. He was hired as the USMNT manager for this very reason in the fall of 2024. Heading into this home World Cup, U.S. Soccer needed a culture shift, yes, but they also needed someone with the tactical mind to make the difference after that culture shift occurred.

In stepped Pochettino, a manager with credentials that make him one of the best in the modern game. And, through two World Cup games, we've seen what happens when those credentials are combined with a group of players better than most realized.

So far, the USMNT have earned back-to-back wins in the World Cup for the first time since 1930 and won the group with a game left to play. They've earned those two by winning in two different ways with two different paths to victory. That said, while there have been tweaks, there also have been central ideals that have dictated how this team plays and, ultimately, what it does to win.

After two World Cup games, here's a look at what Pochettino has done to set the USMNT up for victory against Paraguay and Australia...