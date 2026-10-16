AFP
'Talent is not lacking, but...' - Rafa Benitez analyses the tactical issues plaguing Italian football
Italian football's current defensive crisis
Following a dismal start to their Champions League campaigns, Serie A clubs managed just one victory in eight matches. In the opening round, Como recorded the sole Italian win by defeating Leipzig, while Roma drew with Fenerbahce. Meanwhile, Inter and Napoli suffered defeats against Real Madrid and Arsenal, respectively. The situation worsened in matchday two, as all four clubs lost; Inter fell to Club Brugge, Roma were beaten by Real Madrid, Napoli lost to Villarreal, and Como were defeated by Feyenoord. This poor run of form highlights a fundamental issue.
- AFP
Top talent remains despite tactical issues
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Benitez rejected the idea that Italy lack quality players, despite acknowledging the broader crisis. "It is struggling, as shown by the three World Cups Italy have missed, but there are different issues to address," Benitez explained. He believes the structural problems lie within clubs and youth systems, rather than an absence of elite players.
"On the one hand, there are the clubs, their decisions and investments. On the other hand, there are the national team, the youth system, and the available talent, which I don’t believe is lacking," he stated.
Losing the historic ability to defend
The Spanish manager then aligned himself with the views of Massimiliano Allegri and Fabio Capello regarding tactical frailties. "I reflected on something Allegri said, which I believe Capello has said as well, and I agree," Benitez noted. "Italy have lost the ability to defend, one of the hallmarks of a footballing culture that was dominant for a long time. They also have top-class players at the back: Donnarumma is perhaps the best goalkeeper in the world, Calafiori is an Arsenal starter, Bastoni is a cornerstone at Inter, and Dimarco is a wing-back who can hurt opponents when he pushes forward."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Italian clubs?
Looking ahead, Italian teams have a crucial opportunity to respond in the third round of the Champions League. Napoli face Bodo/Glimt, Roma take on Slovan Bratislava, Como clash with Manchester United, and Inter go up against Shakhtar. To bounce back, Benitez concluded clubs must "focus on young players and a balanced style of play," moving away from exposed man-to-man systems.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting