VIDEO: Take note, Cole Palmer! Conor Gallagher shows Chelsea what they are missing with sublime glancing header to net huge goal for Atletico Madrid
Former Chelsea star Conor Gallagher showed the Blues exactly what their missing as he scored a sublime header for Atletico Madrid in their 3-0 win.
- Gallagher scores sublime header for Atleti
- Shows former side Chelsea what they are missing
- Chelsea struggling offensively this season