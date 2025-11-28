'He could be a taekwondo kickboxer!' - Cristiano Ronaldo backed to make stunning career change as he is compared to LeBron James

Speaking to Covers.com, Garcia reacted enthusiastically after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, suggesting the Portuguese star has the ideal attributes to succeed in taekwondo-style kickboxing. He said: “[Cristiano Ronaldo] has got feet for a reason, not hands. Anything with your feet, maybe he could be a Taekwondo kickboxer.” He highlighted Ronaldo’s agility, balance, and lower-body power as key reasons he could adapt to the sport’s technical demands.

Garcia also praised Ronaldo’s personality, recalling their meeting at the Usyk vs Dubois fight. He explained: “When I met him he was a charming fellow, a very strong figure, and a very sweet dude, a gentleman. He’s inspirational.”

The boxer then compared Ronaldo to one of the greatest athletes on the planet, saying: “For him to keep his body intact, and perform at such a high level at his age is… he’s like LeBron James.” He added that Ronaldo’s example gives him personal inspiration, concluding: “Hard work, discipline, and belief could take you anywhere.”