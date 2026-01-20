This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Switzerland 2026 World Cup kitPUMA
Angelica Daujotas

Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Puma delivers bold Swiss flair with dynamic home design and an eye-catching away look ahead of North America.

Switzerland’s return to the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes with fresh kit excitement as Puma rolls out new home and away shirts that blend national pride with contemporary performance style. While the home jersey has already been officially unveiled, early looks at the away design have started circulating, putting the Nati firmly in the kit spotlight ahead of next summer’s tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Shop Switzerland kits at PumaBuy now

The red and white of Switzerland’s classic identity gets a modern reinterpretation this cycle, while leaked alternate colours suggest Puma is exploring fresh territory for the away strip. Ahead of the World Cup kick-off, here’s everything you need to know about the Switzerland home and away kits, including what they look like, when they launch and how much they’ll cost.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Switzerland 2026 World Cup kit - closer lookPUMA

    Switzerland Home Kit

    Switzerland’s World Cup 2026 home kit has officially landed, with Puma unveiling the shirt alongside its wider European national team home collection in December 2025. The design sticks with the nation's signature deep red base, elevated with white graphic accents and bold chevron details that nod to Swiss precision and heritage.

    Puma’s modern template brings lightweight performance fabric and ergonomic cuts, ensuring the shirt looks as good on the streets as it does on the pitch. The crisp white Puma formstrip and clean crest placement keep the aesthetic sharply tuned to Switzerland’s minimalist identity.

    Retail pricing for the Switzerland home shirt sits around €100 / £85 for standard fan replicas, with authentic match editions and bespoke options climbing higher depending on sizing and retailer. Youth sizes also tend to be available at lower price points.

    Shop Switzerland kits at PumaBuy now

    Shop Switzerland kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

    • Advertisement

  • Switzerland Away Kit

    Although Switzerland’s home strip is already out, the away kit for the World Cup 2026 hasn’t yet been officially released, but strong leaks and previews give a clear picture of what’s coming. According to early images circulating among kit insiders, Puma is preparing an alternate shirt with a light base (likely white or pale neutral) paired with accent colours that contrast sharply with the red home look.

    The leaked away design is in line with Puma’s broader 2026 away aesthetics, experimenting with bold graphic elements and modern colourblocking across numerous national teams. While specific launch details for Switzerland haven’t been confirmed, the away shirt is widely expected to drop in early 2026, likely around March, following typical World Cup release patterns.

    Once official details are announced, pricing for the away kit is expected to mirror the home shirt’s structure, with fan replica versions around €100 / £85 and higher-end authentic editions priced accordingly when they land in stores and online.

    Shop Switzerland kits at PumaBuy now

    Shop Switzerland kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0