‘Destroyed the game’ - Switzerland fume at controversial ‘mistaken identity’ red card as referee in World Cup quarter-final clash with Lionel Messi & Argentina is branded a ‘disaster’

Switzerland head coach Yakin did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following his side's heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Argentina. The Swiss were level and growing in confidence before a VAR review saw Embolo dismissed, leaving them to play with 10 men for over an hour of football against the defending world champions.

Speaking after the match, a frustrated Yakin said: "It’s completey not understandable. I know that they will protect their referee but this rule destroyed the game today." The coach emphasised how the decision shifted the momentum of the tie, adding: "It was decisive for the entire outcome of the match. This is a rule that in my opinion has nothing to do with football. The fact that they introduced such a rule is just unnecessary. It is just extremely hurtful."



