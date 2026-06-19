Super-sub Johan Manzambi scores superb brace to inspire Switzerland to 4-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in chaotic World Cup clash

The versatile youngster expressed his pure elation after rewriting the national history books by becoming the youngest Swiss player to score a World Cup brace since 1950. Manzambi told FIFA: “Honestly, it’s incredible – it’s the first brace of my career, and at the World Cup on top of that. Scoring two goals in front of the fans and my family, that’s very, very nice.

"I don't think I'll be able to sleep tonight. [Head coach Yakin] gave me some tactical and technical tips and then he told me to just play my game. My goal was to score two goals at the World Cup – and now I’ve already got two goals! But I hope there will be more.”