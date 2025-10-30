Getty/GOAL
'The club needs the support' - Nani tells Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to get behind Man Utd amid Ruben Amorim turnaround
Man Utd regaining form after horror showing under Amorim
Former Manchester United winger Nani has called on his ex-teammates Ronaldo and Rooney to rally behind the club as they navigate a defining moment in their modern history. His comments come as Amorim’s side finally begin to turn a corner after a disastrous previous season that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and crash out of Europe. Now, with United mounting an unexpected resurgence under the Portuguese manager, Nani believes visible encouragement from the club’s most influential figures could further strengthen the current rebuild.
The Red Devils endured a nightmare 2024/25 campaign marred by managerial instability and disjointed performances. Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag midway through the season, struggled initially to steady the ship, with the club enduring humiliating defeats and early cup exits. However, after a poor start to the current season, Amorim’s tactical blueprint has started to click, and United’s revitalised attack has propelled them up the table, re-igniting optimism at Old Trafford.
The team’s newfound cohesion and pressing intensity have reminded supporters of the old United spirit. Their attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko has transformed the Red Devils’ frontline, while captain Bruno Fernandes continues to lead by example. Nani’s comments reflect a broader sentiment that unity, on and off the pitch, is essential if United are to reclaim their former glory.
- Getty Images Entertainment
Nani urges Ronaldo and Rooney to publically back Amorim's side
Speaking exclusively to Covers.com, Nani stressed the importance of club legends backing United: “Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney continue to be very important figures for Man Utd. They still inspire players at the club and the club needs the support at the moment.
“Having players like those two in the future will be very difficult, but it’s great whenever they are asked about the club and they give their advice and their support.
“We all need to encourage the players, the manager and the fans to continue to believe we can turn everything around and be the club everyone used to see in the past.”
The former winger, who won four league titles and a Champions League at Old Trafford, shared these remarks amid widespread optimism surrounding Amorim’s revival just weeks after the Portuguese coach was linked with a sacking.
Manchester United fight back after difficult start
Nani’s comments come at a time when United’s transformation under Rúben Amorim has become one of the Premier League’s most compelling storylines. After a wretched 2024/25 campaign, United looked poised for another disappointing year following early defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City and an EFL Cup exit to League Two side Grimsby Town. However, Amorim’s patient tactical evolution has sparked a run of victories that have lifted the club to sixth in the table, level on points with Manchester City and within striking distance of the leaders, Arsenal.
This turnaround has been defined by structural clarity and attacking fluency. Amorim’s 3-4-3 system has finally taken root, with United’s wing-backs providing vital width and energy, while the new-look attack has developed a devastating understanding. The Red Devils’ 4-2 victory over Brighton and a memorable win at Anfield have reignited the belief that a return to the Premier League’s elite could soon be possible.
- Getty Images Sport
Could Man Utd actually be in the PL title race?
As United continue their upward climb, the focus now shifts to consistency and composure. Amorim’s side faces a testing run of fixtures that will see them face off against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Forest before the international break. While Nani thinks that the Red Devils may really be back in the hunt for the title, they will need a lot to go right for them this season; however, with a lack of European football, they will definitely have an upper hand in terms of reduced fatigue.
Advertisement