'He would do fantastic' - Super Bowl champion offers to help Bayern Munich star Harry Kane achieve his NFL dream

Kane recently made history by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals for a team in Europe's top five leagues. And while he continues to shine for the Bavarian powerhouse, the 32-year-old has previously stated that trying to become an American football kicker was "always something that is in the back of my mind".

"I know it will be a lot of hard work. I'm not expecting to just rock up and start kicking field goals. It would be a lot of practice," Kane said in 2023. "The NFL is something I've been following for about 10 years now. I love it, so I would love to give it a go."

Football journalist Henry Winter has also speculated that Kane would one day go on to play American football when he retires. Ahead of Kane's 100th-cap earning match for England, Winter speculated about what the future may hold for the former Spurs man.

"If I was taking a punt, as it were, I would say that within three years he'll be a kicker in the NFL. He's talked about it, he's big mates with Tom Brady, and it has been done before," Winter said last year.