Getty Images Sport
Sunderland eye €30m swoop for AC Milan striker after impressive start to life in Premier League
Sunderland want AC Milan's Gimenez this winter
Sunderland have accelerated their push to sign Gimenez, submitting an offer worth around €30 million that AC Milan reportedly view as acceptable. Italian outlets suggest the Black Cats initially pursued a loan, but the structure has shifted to a loan with a conditional obligation to buy due to Milan’s financial needs. Gimenez has registered one goal and two assists in 11 games this season, and despite his struggles, Sunderland believe he is the right profile to boost their attack in January.
Milan appear ready to offload the striker, as Massimiliano Allegri seeks a different type of forward for his system. Previous reports indicated Sunderland and Brentford were both monitoring the player, but the Black Cats have now moved ahead by formally contacting his agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Although the Rossoneri are happy with the bid, the transfer remains dependent on Gimenez himself, who is still evaluating the project before making a final decision.
Sunderland’s interest comes at a time when the club is determined to reinforce their frontline ahead of a push for Champions League qualification. Their defensive performances have kept them high in the table, but scoring has been inconsistent, with just 14 league goals in 12 matches.
- AFP
Sunderland prepared to make 'monster bid' after initial loan deal
The proposed €30m deal is highly appealing to AC Milan, who are eager to secure funds for their own striker search in January. According to La Repubblica, the offer is “adequate to avoid capital losses” and provides crucial liquidity to unlock their incoming transfer plans. The Rossoneri signed Gimenez from Feyenoord with high expectations, but his limited output and stylistic mismatch under Allegri have prompted a willingness to let him go immediately.
For Sunderland, the move represents a continuation of their ambitious new-era strategy under Regis Le Bris, who is determined to elevate the squad into a stable top-six Premier League contender. The Black Cats have been evaluating attacking reinforcements for weeks, particularly given the vast financial inequality between themselves and the league’s elite. Adding a striker entering his prime years, already capped by Mexico and proven in Europe, offers significant value compared to typical Premier League market inflation.
The player’s hesitation stems largely from his desire to succeed at childhood club AC Milan and his previous rejection of Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, close sources indicate he is seriously considering the Premier League switch due to the opportunity for guaranteed minutes. With the 2026 World Cup taking place in Mexico, consistent first-team football is now a priority for the 24-year-old forward.
- Getty Images
Gimenez still uncertain about Sunderland move
Gimenez’s proposed move follows several weeks of back-and-forth between Sunderland and his representatives, with Pimenta reviewing the club’s six-month loan proposal and its mandatory €30m purchase clause. The structure benefits all parties: AC Milan recover the majority of what they spent on the striker, Sunderland delay the financial hit until summer, and the player gains a pathway back to prominent form. This delay also allows Sunderland to manage their sporting budget depending on where they finish in the league table.
The Mexican international excelled at Feyenoord before his transfer to Italy, but has struggled to replicate that impact under Allegri. Milan’s tactical shift away from his strengths has reduced his minutes and confidence, creating the conditions for a mid-season departure. Sunderland believe his pressing intensity, movement and finishing, well-suited to Premier League football, will flourish in a system built around faster transitions and structured attacking phases.
Gimenez’s camp understands that Premier League exposure ahead of the World Cup could drastically improve his standing with the national team. Sunderland’s sporting project is being sold to him as an opportunity to become the team’s primary No.9 and an instant fan favourite. While the player remains cautious, his entourage acknowledges that this may be the best available January pathway for his long-term development.
Sunderland hopeful of coup
Sunderland will now focus on convincing Gimenez personally, as AC Milan have already indicated they will accept the €30m package. The Black Cats want the deal completed early in January, but will not wait indefinitely if the striker hesitates too long.
Advertisement