Ritabrata Banerjee

Stunning twist in Viktor Gyokeres transfer saga! Man Utd hijack Arsenal deal with Red Devils ‘very close’ to €70m-plus agreement for prolific Sporting striker

Manchester United could hijack Arsenal's transfer deal for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres as the Red Devils are closing on an agreement to meet the Portuguese club's €70 million (£60.6m/$81.4m) valuation. Gyokeres is determined to leave Sporting CP this summer as he wants a move to the Premier League and as a result, he did not even turn up for the club's pre-season preparations.

  • Man Utd could hijack Gyokeres deal
  • Arsenal and Sporting CP transfer talks stalled
  • Man Utd ready to match Sporting CP's demand
