Stunning tirade about 'scandalous, terrible, horrendous' refereeing sees Wolves boss Gary O'Neil hit with charge by FA

Gary O'NeilWolverhamptonWolverhampton vs West HamWest HamPremier League

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has been charged by the FA with "improper and/or threatening" behaviour following a 2-1 loss against West Ham.

  • O'Neil ranted about referees after 2-1 loss
  • Charged by the FA for 'improper' behaviour
  • Will have until April 15 to respond to the charge

