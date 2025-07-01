‘They are stronger than us' - Juventus have 'a strategy' to overcome massive Real Madrid challenge as Igor Tudor ready to learn 'a lesson' from clash with Man City
Juventus coach Igor Tudor says his team have "developed a strategy" to beat Real Madrid after learning their lesson from losing to Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Juventus set to face Madrid in the Club World Cup
- Tudor developed a special strategy to beat Madrid
- Wants to take lessons from City defeat