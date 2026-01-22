‘That’s the way it is!’ - Steven Gerrard urges Arne Slot to ‘stop mentioning’ low blocks after Liverpool manager reveals excuse for Reds' inconsistency

Marseille gave Liverpool space in which to work, as Roberto De Zerbi is an attack-minded coach, with Slot telling TNT Sports afterwards of why the Reds looked like a different team to the one that toiled their way to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley: “Our reason why we're inconsistent, if you want to call 13 times unbeaten inconsistent, and that has all to do with us struggling against low blocks.

“I know so well why we're not consistent and that has mainly to do with when a game is more open, when tactics are involved, when players can play through the lines, when they can show how good they are. That's a completely different game than against the low block. You need completely different quality against the low block, it has not so much to do with what you prepare before the game. You just have the ball a lot.

“What the importance is of facing a low block, and you cannot compare that with a game tonight, with both teams wanting to play out from the back, where both teams want to press. And every game we've played this season when this was the situation we've played very good games – yes we lost at Man City and Chelsea, but many of these games we've got results.”

