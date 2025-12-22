‘I’ll be there’ - Steven Gerrard delivers Arne Slot sack verdict after rumours of potential Liverpool return

Gerrard has spoken candidly about the situation at Liverpool, addressing speculation surrounding the future of Slot and his own long-term connection to the club. With Liverpool enduring an inconsistent title defence, pressure has begun to build on Slot, prompting discussion about potential changes behind the scenes.

Gerrard, who remains one of the most influential figures in Liverpool’s modern history, has been undertaking regular punditry work since stepping away from management earlier this year. During a recent interview, he was asked directly whether he harboured ambitions of returning to Anfield in a working role, particularly if Slot’s position were to come under serious threat.

Rather than fuelling speculation, Gerrard made his position clear by separating his personal loyalty to Liverpool from respect for the current manager. While reiterating his willingness to help the club in any way possible, he stressed that he does not want to see Slot lose his job and would prefer stability as Liverpool attempt to regain consistency.