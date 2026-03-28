Stefano Fiore tells CM: "That time Stam threw me into the bushes at Formello"

Twenty years have passed since Italy’s World Cup victory, but Stefano Fiore still thinks about it. With a touch of regret, for not having been part of that squad despite being in Marcello Lippi’s national team squad. The reason? He explains it to us in our interview: “It was probably the most important year of my career,” says Fiore, “but the clashes I had with Ranieri at Valencia cost me a place in the national team and meant I missed the 2006 World Cup, even though I was part of the squad at the time. It was Ranieri who had been keen to bring me to Spain, but then he looked after his own interests and didn’t let me play.” After a few stints on Massimo Oddo’s coaching staff, the former midfielder is now waiting for a new project that will win him over, and in the meantime he has turned back the clock, looking back over his career through anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories.



