State of the USMNT - Centerbacks: It's Chris Richards and ... who? Mauricio Pochettino has more questions than answers in key spot

With the 2026 World Cup less than a year away, GOAL looks at the state of the central defenders vying for spots next summer

For most of this World Cup cycle - and going back to the 2022 cycle, in truth - centerback has been a question mark for the U.S. men's national team. For years, the program has waited for a new generation to rise. That process has finally started, at least at the very top of the roster.

Chris Richards is the USMNT's top centerback. If that was in doubt, it isn't after the Gold Cup. After winning the FA Cup with Crystal Palace, Richards grew ito a leader this summer, shedding his "Centerback of the Future" label to become the "Centerback of the Here and Now." That is a huge win for Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT, who have a leader at the back that has shown he can compete at the highest levels.

The thing about this position, though, is that you need at least two of them. Richards is a building block, but he needs a partner next to him to create the foundation upon which the USMNT is created. There are contenders, both inexperienced and veteran, and the push to be CB2 is one that will go down to the wire. And it's vital to find the answer, as Pochettino looks to construct the spine of his team for a World Cup.

Post-Gold Cup, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: centerbacks.

