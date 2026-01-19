State of the Canada Men’s National Team - Full backs: Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston lead the way, but backup spots are up for grabs

Full back is probably Canada's most talented position - if only because of one player. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies tore his ACL nearly a year ago, but when fit, the left back remains among the very best in world football. At his electric peak, he is a true superstar - a rare two-way force with few equals. When Davies is on, Les Rouges possess a dynamic weapon and look far more likely to find the net.

But they're not too shabby outside of him, either. Alistair Johnston has been excellent for Celtic for the best part of two years now, and even if injuries have hampered him of late, he will surely be fit and firing come the World Cup in June. And then there are the backups, a vital blend of youth and experience that makes for a fine corps at the back should something go wrong.

It's a position, then, that is emblematic of the state of this current Canada side: a big European name leading the way, but plenty of valuable options outside him. It's those kinds of things that tend to make a big difference on the biggest stage. GOAL takes a look at Canada's full backs in the latest check in on the state of the national team, with just over six months to go until the World Cup hits Canadian shores...

