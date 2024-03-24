Thibaut Courtois, Gavi and the star names who look likely to miss Euro 2024

Some high-profile players have already been ruled out of the tournament while others face a race against time to be fit to travel to Germany

Euro 2024 is almost upon us, with the opening game now less than three months away. That's obviously great news for the fans, but for some managers and players, it's a concern, as time is running out for several stars to return to full fitness ahead of the tournament in Germany.

Of course, some terrific talents have already been ruled out by injury, with the dreaded ACL tear illustrating why it's the scourge of modern footballers, while others will miss the Euros through suspension.

However, several players remain optimistic about their chances of forcing their way back into their national-team squads during the final two months of the club season, by either proving their match fitness or simply rediscovering their very best form.

GOAL runs through all of the big names that currently look set to miss this summer's celebration of European football in Germany...