'I'd be happy to disappoint him!' - Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou hoping to relegate King Charles' beloved Burnley this weekend after Buckingham Palace visit Ange PostecoglouBurnleyTottenhamTottenham vs BurnleyPremier League

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he is "happy to disappoint" Burnley fan King Charles when the two teams clash this weekend.