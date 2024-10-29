'Will you sort out the VAR situation in Scotland if elected?' - SPFL fans troll presidential candidate Donald Trump after he bizarrely mentions Scottish football account in post promoting absentee voting in US election
Scottish football fans have trolled presidential hopeful Donald Trump after he bizarrely tagged an account named 'SPFL Mediawatch' in a tweet.
- SPFL Mediawatch covers broadcasting in Scotland
- Trump mentions account in election post
- Promoting absentee voting ahead of November 5