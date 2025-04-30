Spanish police reveal 'special operation' for Man Utd's Europa League clash at Athletic Club in effort to avoid repeat of 'riots' and arrests after Rangers game
Spanish police are reportedly planning to 'strengthen security' for Manchester United's game at Athletic Club after violent clashes with Rangers fans.
- Rangers and Athletic Club fans clash
- Spanish police to strengthen security for Man Utd visit
- 'Special operation' for Europa League semi-final