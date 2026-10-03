Spain player ratings vs Czechia: Lamine Yamal and Rodri masterclass maintains perfect Nations League record

D. Raya - 6/10

A largely spectator role for the Arsenal man as Spain dominated the ball. He was left relatively helpless for Jirí Sláma’s goal in the 69th minute, which was one of only two shots on target he faced all evening. His distribution remained crisp, aiding the build-up from the back.

A. Laporte - 7/10

Laporte was the bedrock of the Spanish defence, managing the high line with his usual composure. He helped limit Czechia to speculative efforts rather than high-quality chances, snuffing out danger before it reached the penalty area.

R. Le Normand - 7/10

Strong in the air and aggressive in his front-foot defending, Le Normand stopped several potential counter-attacks before they could develop. His partnership with Laporte continues to look like one of the most stable in international football.

F. Garcia - 6/10

Garcia provided consistent width on the left flank, allowing the interior midfielders more room to operate. While he wasn't directly involved in the goals, his positioning forced the Czech wingers into deep defensive roles for much of the match.

I. Fresneda - 6/10

A steady performance from the young full-back. He focused on maintaining the defensive shape and was disciplined in his tracking, although he was less adventurous going forward than his counterpart on the opposite wing.