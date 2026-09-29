Unai Simon - 6/10

The captain had a relatively quiet evening as Croatia managed only two shots on target. He was largely helpless for Beljo's header in the 28th minute but communicated well with his young centre-back pairing to ensure no further lapses occurred.

Marc Pubill - 8/10

An excellent attacking performance from the right-back. He stayed high and wide to stretch the Croatian block and was rewarded in the 31st minute, ghosting into the box to head home Spain's second goal. Defensively, he was robust, contributing to a backline that limited the visitors to very few openings.

Pau Cubarsi - 7/10

The teenager showed poise beyond his years, managing the physical threat of Beljo with intelligence. His progressive passing from the back was instrumental in Spain maintaining a high tempo, finishing the game with a high completion rate as Spain dominated the ball.

Dean Huijsen - 7/10

A solid partner for Cubarsi. Huijsen was authoritative in the air and composed under pressure. While the defence was breached once, his positioning prevented Croatia from creating meaningful chances during their brief spells of possession.

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Typically energetic, Cucurella provided constant overlapping runs to support the attack. He balanced his offensive duties well, ensuring that the space behind him wasn't exploited on the counter-attack by Croatia’s wide men.