Sorry, Liverpool fans! Trent Alexander-Arnold still set to LEAVE Anfield for Real Madrid despite mixed signals from defender and cryptic Mohamed Salah social media post
Despite rumours that a deal could be reached with Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely leave his boyhood club for Real Madrid this summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fabrizio Romano reporting Trent WILL join Los Blancos
- Leicester celebrations & Salah pic sparked rumours of new contract
- 26-year-old out of contract in the summer