'Something has to change' - Liam Rosenior warned he may be out of his depth at Chelsea as club legend says American owners 'don't understand' football

According to Petit, the main issue plaguing the London side is their fragile backline, as he told BetGoat: "The main trouble at Chelsea is probably the defence. They have many, many issues, but the main problem is the defence. They concede too many goals. They have lost too many games at home and are probably one of the most average teams at home in the Premier League. I think they are 12th or 13th in the table at home."

Replacing Maresca has proven difficult, with the Frenchman adding: "I think the dimension of Strasbourg fit perfectly with Rosenior. Giving him the responsibility of such a huge club like Chelsea is a huge step, especially after taking charge after Enzo Maresca left the club."