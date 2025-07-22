'Something at Man Utd is wrong!' - Gary Lineker defends Marcus Rashford over Barcelona move after England forward was outcast by Ruben Amorim

Gary Lineker defended Marcus Rashford over his poor spell at Manchester United and believes that he will succeed at Barcelona. The England international is on the verge of sealing a season-long loan deal to the Spanish champions, in what many see as a bold attempt to reignite his career after a challenging spell at Old Trafford.

Rashford set to join Barcelona

Had a turbulent time at Manchester United

Lineker believes he will succeed in Spain Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below