Sol Campbell blames politicians and 'people on TV' for Tottenham abuse 24 years after completing switch to rivals Arsenal
Campbell angered Spurs fans with move to Arsenal
The 51-year-old went on to enjoy ample success with the Gunners, winning the FA Cup three times and the Premier League twice during a five-year stint with Arsenal between 2001 and 2006, before a brief return to the club in 2010. However, the manner of his transfer still leaves a bitter taste in Spurs supporters' mouths, who felt Campbell stabbed the club in the back due to the way he departed White Hart Lane for their arch-rivals.
Campbell had given assurances to Spurs that he'd sign a new deal but after months of negotiations and with talks at an impasse, the defender elected to secure a free transfer to Arsenal. To this day, Spurs fans remain angry at Campbell for the decision to leave the club for Arsenal, and in January 2009, four supporters were banned from every football ground in England and Wales after being found guilty for chanting an offensive song containing indecent language about the former centre-back.
In Campbell's words: "[Arsenal vice-chairman] David Dein made me feel protected. He was going to help and promised to be there for me. Come to us, he said, and you will be part of our family. We will protect you."
Campbell's decision in 2001 adds extra needle to the north London derby, as Spurs gear up to take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. However, the former centre-back feels more should have been done to stop the abuse he received following his move across the north London divide.
'No one has apologised' for abuse Campbell received
Talking about the abuse he suffered, Campbell told The Sun: "I think some people have got away and are kind of hiding. A lot of people, when they look back, they would probably say to themselves, ‘What was I doing back then? I can’t believe I was acting like that’.
"I get the fans were being whipped up. But it’s the people who had so much - the powerful people who did nothing and just allowed it to linger, allowed it to carry on. And now they don’t want to own up, don’t want to say sorry, don’t want to say that should not have happened.
"People on TV, politicians as well, putting their five pence worth in... Everybody got involved. Everybody was allowed to get away with it. No one wants to remember how they acted and how they treated me with disdain and the way they carried on - and there was no protection.
"People with power just turned their backs, just put their heads in the sand and thought it would just go away or just, you know... time will forget. And no one has apologised. It’s really sad because obviously my family got affected and things like that.
"For me - and Luis Figo when he went between Barcelona and Real Madrid - there’s no way on that level someone could be treated again on a football field or in and around football clubs. It’s impossible."
Campbell recalls his favourite north London derby memory
While both clubs have made efforts to help diffuse the situation, Campbell was asked about his favourite memory of the north London derby, to which he explained Thierry Henry's iconic goal scored in a 3-0 win in 2002. The Frenchman took the ball inside his own half before dribbling through the Spurs side and finishing calmly in front of Highbury's famous North Bank.
Henry's knee slide celebration was immortalised in a statue outside of the Emirates, and Campbell remembers the goal fondly. "It was an amazing run, about three-quarters of the pitch. I think that is probably one of the best games I’ve seen," he said.
"In a derby, an individual player just takes the whole game by the scruff of the neck and produces an incredible moment after an incredible run. That one definitely sticks out in the mind. Just being there, just seeing this guy, just like poetry really."
Modern-day Arsenal hope to compound Tottenham's misery
Arsenal will hope to capitalise upon both Liverpool and Manchester City dropping points when they host Tottenham on Sunday. The Reds crashed to a 3-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest with their title defence in tatters, while City crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle, and a Gunners victory will see them open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
They do welcome a Spurs outfit that boasts the joint-best away record in England's top tier this term having picked up 13 points from their opening five games on the road. Thomas Frank's side are the only team yet to lose an away match this season having beaten City, West Ham, Leeds and Everton, and drawn with Brighton, on their travels.
