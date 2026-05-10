'So weak' - Joshua Zirkzee brutally told he's 'not a Man Utd player' after dismal display at Sunderland

The draw at Sunderland highlighted a lack of depth and quality in the striking department, leading to suggestions that Zirkzee’s time at United should be cut short to make room for new signings.

Paul Merson believes a summer exit for Zirkzee is likely. "It wasn’t a good result," the former Arsenal midfielder told Sky Sports. "It wasn’t a good performance. What it was, was worrying his next season. This season, I said before, they are only playing once a week. Now, all of a sudden, you know, next season, they’re going to be in Champions League football and their squad looks very shallow. Mason Mount is playing centre midfield today with [Kobbie] Mainoo. Zirkzee up front, sorry, but he’s not going to do it for Man United, in my opinion. So he’ll probably be moved on. So it just shows you where they are. So it’d be a worry for them. They need to invest in some players. Otherwise, they’ll be fighting for top four next season."



