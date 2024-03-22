Snubbed to USMNT history maker! Haji Wright rewrites record books in first outing for 15 months as Coventry striker becomes two-goal CONCACAF Nations League hero
Haji Wright made USMNT history in his first international outing for 15 months, with the record books rewritten in CONCACAF Nations League action.
- In-form forward initially left out of squad
- Stepped in for the injured Sargent
- Fired Berhalter's men to another major final