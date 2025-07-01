Sky Sports to reboot axed fan-favourite show five years after taking it off air as part of major shake-up for 2025/26 Premier League season Premier League Manchester United Arsenal Chelsea Manchester City

Sky Sports is gearing up to bring back a familiar favourite to football fans as part of its programming revamp for the upcoming 2025/26 Premier League season. According to Mail Sport, the network is set to reintroduce a programme reminiscent of the much-loved Sunday Supplement, which was shelved in 2020 after two decades on air.