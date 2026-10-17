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Newcastle United v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

'Skills and intelligence' - Aston Villa manager Unai Emery hails Johan Manzambi following decisive goal against Newcastle

U. Emery
J. Manzambi
Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Newcastle United
Premier League

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has showered praise on Johan Manzambi after the midfielder scored the only goal in a crucial 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park. The manager highlighted the player's impressive technical qualities, intelligence, and physical strength, while also providing a brief update on his fitness.

  • Manzambi secures the points for Aston Villa

    Manzambi proved to be the difference-maker as Aston Villa clinched a 1-0 win against Newcastle at St. James' Park. Following an end-to-end start to the match, João Gomes delivered a precise cross in the 36th minute, allowing Manzambi to nod the ball past goalkeeper Lukás Hornícek.

    The visitors had to survive late pressure from Matthias Jaissle's side, with Zion Suzuki producing a brilliant save to deny Sven Botman. Aston Villa held on to their advantage, ensuring they claimed all three points to move up to 12th in the table.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-ASTON VILLAAFP

    Emery delighted by the midfielder's impact

    Speaking after the match, Emery was quick to highlight the overall contribution of his match-winner. Expressing satisfaction with the midfielder's integration, he added: "Skills and intelligence, both he has, and his physicality is very important as well to help us defensively and to help us try to keep the duels offensively. So happy. Of course another goal he has scored. Fantastic for him as well." The decisive header takes his tally to two Premier League goals this season.

  • Adapting to the highest level and injury concerns

    Emery also lauded how seamlessly the player has adjusted to the tactical demands at Aston Villa since his arrival. "He has been a very good impact with his qualities and his wish to join us in the same challenges and performances in the last three or four years playing as well consistency in the Premier League in the top positions as well in Europe," the manager noted.

    However, there was a slight concern when Manzambi was substituted with less than 20 minutes remaining. "I don’t know, then he was a bit tired and maybe something muscular, hopefully not much," Emery added.

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  • Newcastle United v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What's next for Aston Villa?

    Aston Villa and Newcastle now both sit on eight points in the Premier League standings. Emery and his squad will quickly turn their attention to European competition, as they prepare to face Norwegian side Viking FK in the Champions League. Following that European fixture, they return to domestic action for a challenging clash against Manchester City.

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