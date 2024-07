There are 15 MLS players on Olympic rosters for the upcoming Paris Games, and these are the ones to watch

There are 15 total players across Major League Soccer, and one from their developmental league MLS NEXT Pro, headed to Paris on official Olympic U23 rosters. Four others, labeled as alternates, could appear, too.

As the the hype for the tournament grows, GOAL takes a look at who is competing in the Games, and ranks the top six MLS players that fans should keep their eyes on in Paris.