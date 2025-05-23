Six battles Arsenal must win to beat Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final

Chloe Kelly and Leah Williamson are among those needing to win key duels if the Gunners are to secure a first European triumph since 2007

It's fair to say that Arsenal will be up against it this weekend as they prepare to take on Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final. The Catalans have won the last two editions of this competition, firmly asserting themselves as the very best team in Europe - if not the world - along the way. After an 8-2 aggregate demolition of Chelsea in the semi-finals, the defending champions will be favourites to triumph again in Lisbon.

But Arsenal haven't got to this occasion by chance. The Gunners battered Lyon, the eight-time winners, in a 4-1 victory in France in the last round to get to the showpiece event, with that clear evidence that they have the ability to beat the best. Impressive wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, who beat Barca in Catalunya just recently, have been other stand-out results in their run to a first Champions League final since their historic triumph in 2007.

Barcelona, however, are on another level. On Saturday, they will play their sixth Champions League final in seven seasons, having won on three of the previous five occasions. They will dominate, they will prevent Arsenal from playing their normal game and they will be expected to win. So, how do the Gunners overcome such a challenge? GOAL picks out six key battles they'll need to come out on top in, in order to stand a chance...