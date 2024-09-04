Sir Jim Ratcliffe swings axe again with another Man Utd executive set to leave Old Trafford as restructuring continues

GettyMitchell FrettonSir Jim Ratcliffe swings axe again with another Man Utd executive set to leave Old Trafford as restructuring continuesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making more big changes at the club with director Andy O'Boyle set to leave. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowO'Boyle to depart after two years as deputy directorWas involved in recruitment this summerPart of wider restructuring from RatcliffeArticle continues below