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Man Utd legend & Inter Miami co-owner Sir David Beckham becomes Britain's first billionaire sportsman
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Historic financial milestone reached
The collective wealth of David and Victoria has officially surpassed the billion-pound mark, reaching an estimated £1.185bn ($1.6bn) this year. This landmark achievement places the former England captain second on the list of the wealthiest sports-related figures, trailing only the family of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. Beckham’s financial ascent has been bolstered by his role at Miami, which is currently valued at $1.45bn, making it the most valuable club in Major League Soccer.
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Contrasting fortunes for Ratcliffe
While the Beckhams celebrated a financial surge, the compilers of the Sunday Times Rich List noted a significant decline for United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. His personal fortune reportedly shrank by £1.85bn over the last 12 months, dropping his total wealth to £15.194bn ($20.3bn) and moving him from seventh to ninth on the overall list. The compilers attributed this decrease to the lowered valuation of his petrochemicals giant, Ineos, citing "rising debt, falling revenues and a loss of £515.7million."
Sporting elite dominate standings
Beckham is joined in the billionaire bracket by sports promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn, whose combined Matchroom Sport empire is valued at £1.035bn. The list also highlights the growing wealth of active British athletes, with heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua sitting eighth with a £240m ($320m) fortune, placing him ahead of rival Tyson Fury at £162m ($216m). Other notable figures include Sir Lewis Hamilton in fifth place (£435m) and Rory McIlroy in seventh (£325m), following the golfer's impressive back-to-back Masters triumphs.
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High-stakes bouts and business ventures
The focus for many on the list now shifts to massive upcoming commercial opportunities and competitive milestones. Hearn has confirmed that Joshua has signed a deal to face Fury, a bout expected to significantly increase the net worth of both heavyweights once a date and venue are finalised.
Meanwhile, Beckham’s Miami continues to expand its global brand, and Harry Kane, currently joint-tenth with £110m ($147m), prepares for a major summer leading England on the international stage.